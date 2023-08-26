Ukraine and Canada start talks on security guarantees

Ukraine and Canada have launched talks on drawing up a bilateral agreement on security guarantees for Ukraine, as outlined by the G7 declaration on support for Ukraine.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Quote: "Canada has become the third G7 country after the US and the UK to start [security guarantees] negotiations with Ukraine, continuing the positive trend in concluding security agreements between our country and its key international partners.

The bilateral security guarantees Ukraine has to obtain right now will make our country more protected even before its accession to NATO.

Security guarantees for Ukraine have to be effective and serve as a transitional step on our country’s path to Alliance membership – the single most reliable security guarantee today."

Details: Yermak said that he is overseeing the talks; the first round was chaired by Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Background:

Member states of the Group of Seven agreed on a framework document concerning security guarantees for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in July 2023. The leaders agreed on a framework rather than specific parameters of security guarantees, with bilateral agreements between Ukraine and its allies to be signed later.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!