Russians return previously "evacuated" civilians to front

Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 26 August 2023, 04:22
Russians return previously evacuated civilians to front
A RUSSIAN OCCUPIER. STOCK PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Russian forces have begun to return home residents of settlements located directly on the line of contact. They want to use them as human shields.

Source: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center

Quote: "Residents of Tokmak and Vasylivka, who were previously deported to Berdiansk, began to be evacuated. 

The Gauleiter [Kremlin-appointed puppet leader in temporarily occupied territories – ed.] also announced the opening of schools on the contact line, despite the placement of the Russian army in school premises."

Details: Ukraine’s National Resistance Center noted that the Russians used the "evacuation" to make residents obtain Russian passports, as only those with Russian citizenship could receive housing and social benefits. 

"Now they are forcibly returned to their homes, where hostilities are taking place," the National Resistance Center added. 

