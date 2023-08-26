1,500 Russian soldiers quartered in civilian facilities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – Ukraine's General Staff

The Russian invaders have been using residential buildings and hospitals, hiding behind civilians as cover.

Source: Ukrainian General Staff on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian occupiers are cynically continuing to violate international humanitarian law and deploy their military personnel in civilian buildings, using civilians as human shields.

Specifically, up to 1500 servicemen of the Russian occupying forces of Buryat origin were observed arriving in the settlement of Osypenko in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on 23 August, illegally quartered in civilian houses with local residents and on the territory of the local hospital."

Background: The Russians have begun to send home previously "evacuated" residents of the settlements located directly on the contact line. They intend to use them as human shields.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!