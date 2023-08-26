All Sections
Ukraine needs to actively act so Russians cannot hold defence for all their live – Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 August 2023, 23:41
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, believes that Russia can maintain the defence on the occupied Ukrainian territories "for the rest of its life" if Ukraine does not take active steps in their liberation.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Svoboda)

Quote: "They can hold [the defence – ed.] for a very long time if we don't take active actions. Believe me, they can hold it for the rest of their life."

Details: Budanov emphasised that it is possible to overcome the prepared Russian defence lines in the occupied territories "only with our own blood, there is no other option".

"It is necessary to break through the defence line. Which, by the way, is what we are doing now. For those of you who say that it is possible to come up with some magical method, it is not possible, it does not exist," Budanov said.

At the same time, Budanov said he believes that Russia has only human resources, while military reserves have been exhausted.

"He [Putin – ed.] has no more resources except for the military. There is no economy, no military-industrial complex either, and the military reserves are already exhausted... If everything is fine in Russia, the military-industrial complex is growing its capacity, the reserves are inexhaustible, then why are they trying to purchase ammunition in North Korea or Iran, if they have enough? Because there is nothing. They have exhausted their resources," Budanov said.

Advertisement: