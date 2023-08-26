All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine needs to actively act so Russians cannot hold defence for all their live – Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 26 August 2023, 23:41
Ukraine needs to actively act so Russians cannot hold defence for all their live – Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
KYRYLO BUDANOV. PHOTO BY DMYTRO LARIN, UKRAINSKA PRAVDA

Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, believes that Russia can maintain the defence on the occupied Ukrainian territories "for the rest of its life" if Ukraine does not take active steps in their liberation.

Source: Budanov in an interview with Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities, a project by Radio Svoboda)

Quote: "They can hold [the defence – ed.] for a very long time if we don't take active actions. Believe me, they can hold it for the rest of their life."

Details: Budanov emphasised that it is possible to overcome the prepared Russian defence lines in the occupied territories "only with our own blood, there is no other option".

"It is necessary to break through the defence line. Which, by the way, is what we are doing now. For those of you who say that it is possible to come up with some magical method, it is not possible, it does not exist," Budanov said.

At the same time, Budanov said he believes that Russia has only human resources, while military reserves have been exhausted.

"He [Putin – ed.] has no more resources except for the military. There is no economy, no military-industrial complex either, and the military reserves are already exhausted... If everything is fine in Russia, the military-industrial complex is growing its capacity, the reserves are inexhaustible, then why are they trying to purchase ammunition in North Korea or Iran, if they have enough? Because there is nothing. They have exhausted their resources," Budanov said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: