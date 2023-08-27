Russians report another drone attack on Bryansk Oblast
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 00:48
Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has reported another attack by an "aircraft-type UAV".
Source: Bogomaz on Telegram
Quote: "An attempt by Ukrainian terrorists to attack with an aircraft-type UAV has been stopped. The device was destroyed over Trubchevsk district by air defence forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence."
Details: Bogomaz stated that there were no casualties or damage in the attack.
