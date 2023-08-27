Russians report another drone attack on Bryansk Oblast

Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's Bryansk Oblast, has reported another attack by an "aircraft-type UAV".

Source: Bogomaz on Telegram

Quote: "An attempt by Ukrainian terrorists to attack with an aircraft-type UAV has been stopped. The device was destroyed over Trubchevsk district by air defence forces of the Russian Ministry of Defence."

Details: Bogomaz stated that there were no casualties or damage in the attack.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!