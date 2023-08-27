Air defence in action in Cherkasy Oblast

Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration has reported that air defence systems were responding while a large-scale air-raid warning was in force due to missile danger.

Source: Ihor Taburets, Head of Cherkasy Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The danger has increased. [The] Air defence [system] is responding in the oblast."

