Ukrainian and Russian forces clashed over 40 times over past day – General Staff report

Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian occupation forces more than 40 times over the course of 26 August.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 August

Details: Over the past 24 hours, the Russians launched 5 missile and 45 air strikes, and fired multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements 67 times. Civilians were killed and wounded in the Russian terrorist attacks. Residential buildings, schools and other civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.

Over 40 combat clashes occurred over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces carried out mortar and artillery attacks on over 25 settlements, including Khrinivka and Kliusy in Chernihiv Oblast; Kruzhok, Volfyne, Basivka, Turia, Hrabovske and Riasne in Sumy Oblast; and Rublene, Ambarne and Bolohivka in Kharkiv Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, the settlements of Dvorichna, Synkivka, Kyslivka and Topoli in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive operations near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. They carried out airstrikes near Novoiehorivka, Tverdokhlibove and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast, and Spirne in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements came under Russian artillery fire, including Kreminna, Kuzmyne and Bilohorivka in Luhansk Oblast and Torske, Spirne and Rozdolivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces carried out unsuccessful offensive operations near Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. They also launched airstrikes near Klishchiivka, Bila Hora and New-York in Donetsk Oblast. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery attacks, including Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Novomarkove, Stupochky, Andriivka and Kurdiumivka in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Avdiivka front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Stepove in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements were shelled, including Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Tonenke and Netailove in Donetsk Oblast.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces continue to hold back the Russian offensive near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. More than 10 settlements, including Kurakhivka, Oleksandropil, Hostre, Marinka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast, came under artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Vuhledar and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements, including Vuhledar, Vodiane, Shakhtarske, Blahodatne, Urozhaine and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes in the vicinity of Mala Tokmachkа, Orikhiv and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 20 settlements, including Staroukrainka, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, were affected by Russian artillery attacks.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces bombarded Olhivka, Odradokamianka, Mykolaivka, Kherson, Yantarne and Dniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and carrying out counter-battery operations.

Ukraine's Air Force struck Russian command posts twice, ten times at areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and twice at anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rockets Forces and Artillery hit two anti-aircraft missile systems, one cluster of Russian military personnel and four artillery pieces at their firing positions.

