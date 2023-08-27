Ukrainians kill 550 Russian personnel, destroy 6 tanks and 11 drones over past 24 hours

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 550 more Russians and destroyed six tanks and 11 drones belonging to the Russian forces over the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of Ukraine

Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 27 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):

Approximately 259,160 (+550) military personnel

4,396 (+6) tanks

8,554 (+15) armoured combat vehicles

5,403 (+24) artillery systems

728 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems

498 (+1) air defence systems

315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft

316 (+0) helicopters

4,378 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs

1,411 (+0) cruise missiles

18 (+0) ships/boats

7,854 (+31) vehicles and tankers

808 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.

