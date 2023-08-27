Ukrainians kill 550 Russian personnel, destroy 6 tanks and 11 drones over past 24 hours
Sunday, 27 August 2023, 08:08
The Armed Forces of Ukraine have killed 550 more Russians and destroyed six tanks and 11 drones belonging to the Russian forces over the past 24 hours.
Source: General Staff of Ukraine
Details: Total combat losses of the Russian forces from 24 February 2022 to 27 August 2023 are estimated to be as follows (figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.):
- Approximately 259,160 (+550) military personnel
- 4,396 (+6) tanks
- 8,554 (+15) armoured combat vehicles
- 5,403 (+24) artillery systems
- 728 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems
- 498 (+1) air defence systems
- 315 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft
- 316 (+0) helicopters
- 4,378 (+11) operational-tactical UAVs
- 1,411 (+0) cruise missiles
- 18 (+0) ships/boats
- 7,854 (+31) vehicles and tankers
- 808 (+4) special vehicles and other equipment.
