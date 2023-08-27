All Sections
Leader of Merkel's party wants joint decision concerning supplying Ukraine with Taurus

European PravdaSunday, 27 August 2023, 18:31
Friedrich Merz. photo: getty images

Friedrich Merz, head of the German Christian-Democratic Alliance, suggests making a joint European decision concerning supplying Ukraine with Taurus long-range missiles.

Source: Merz in an interview for the ARD TV-channel, as reported by Tagesschau and European Pravda

Merz believes that "we must give an all-European response to this important question".

An all-European response for him is first of all a joint position with France and the UK which are already supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles.

"This is my suggestion. I hope that the German government listens to it and implements it," Merz said.

He stressed that "we must help Ukraine so that it is able to quickly end this war".

Earlier Merz stated that he supports the supply of German long-range missiles Taurus but with a limited range.

The German government has not yet decided whether it would supply Ukraine with the Taurus missiles. Yet Kyiv believes this decision will not take "a whole year" to be made.

