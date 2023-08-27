All Sections
Zelenskyy hopes to reach demilitarisation of Russia in Crimea through politics

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 27 August 2023, 20:12
Zelenskyy hopes to reach demilitarisation of Russia in Crimea through politics

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that when the Defence Forces reach the administrative border with occupied Crimea, it will be possible to "push Russia to the demilitarisation" of Crimea through political means.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk as broadcast on the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: The host asked Zelenskyy to comment on the phrase spoken at the summit of the Crimean Platform on 23 August, that he is not sure that we have the right to publicly talk about the military de-occupation of Crimea today.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Less victims. If we are on administrative or conditional borders with Crimea, I believe it is possible to politically push for the demilitarisation of Russia on the territory of Ukrainian Crimea. I believe that it would be better. I think, first of all, about those doing it."

More details: At the same time, the president noted with a smile that Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, "occasionally makes business trips" to occupied Crimea.

Background: Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Directorate, is convinced that Ukraine will liberate Crimea by "combined means", but this is impossible without military action.

