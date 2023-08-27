Ukraine will be country number one in military tech – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is convinced that one of the promising areas of Ukraine's development now and after Ukrainian victory will be production related to security and security technologies.

Source: President's website, citing Zelenskyy’s interview with Nataliia Moseichuk

Quote: "Ukraine has great opportunities: from technology to agriculture. Now a new direction where we are number one is the security sector.

It is of great importance that we are a tester, a pioneer – in the good sense of the word – of the launch and use of many types of ammunition. Modern ones. This is a great example for many businessmen around the world. I think we will be number one in this area – military tech and digital[isation]. At least on the European continent."

Details: The President said that Ukraine responded to the request of partners to hold a forum in the field of military tech, which will be held in Ukraine in October. He said that the forum is going to be visited by many companies – leading representatives of the industry from different countries of the world and continents. Zelenskyy did not rule out the possibility of signing contracts during this event.

In addition, the president noted, Ukraine has already revived the lines of the military-industrial complex and produces a number of NATO-style equipment. In addition, companies of Ukroboronprom have launched several programs, including missile ones [The Ukroboronprom State Concern is a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine – ed.].

Zelenskyy noted that now Ukraine produces Neptunes, Stuhnas, Corsars, and the volume of this production is growing significantly.

"[We are producing] just enormous numbers [of equipment] that are constantly at the front, constantly in need, that our servicemen approve, and they want even more, but you can't even imagine how many we are producing. It's a big, very big number," the president said.

Zelenskyy also noted that Ukraine has established the production of NATO-style artillery.

"It has never been in Ukraine and was not supposed to be, but we managed to come to an agreement. We have domestic artillery that is on the battlefield today. This is 155-caliber artillery, which has never been there before. We now have production, and not just of one system, but systemic production. This is still not enough, very little for the front, but it is already many times more than before," Zelenskyy said, adding that the production of many things requires discussion with partners to obtain technological permits.

At the same time, Zelenskyy assured that Ukraine’s partners do not prohibit it from developing certain defence areas, but rather provide support.

"We speak, we work. For example, CV90 [agreement on the production and repair of Swedish CV90 infantry combat vehicles in Ukraine – ed.] – they wanted it to be public. I didn't mind, but now we have to hide the plant. However, this is important. We will get the armoured vehicle and the technology. And then it depends on our partners when we will be able to implement these technologies in Ukraine. There will be a lot of such technologies in our country, I am sure of it," the president said.

He also recalled the establishment of large-scale drone production, which is developing, and expressed the opinion that it is necessary to develop not only state production but also private.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!