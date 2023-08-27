US to provide Ukraine with an Israeli model of security guarantees – Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Ukraine and the United States will agree on security guarantees similar to those that Israel received from the United States, and these guarantees will apply regardless of presidential changes in the United States.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Nataliia Moseichuk, shown on the air of the joint national 24/7 newscast on Sunday

Quote: "From the United States, we will probably have the Israeli model that includes weapons, technology, training, and financing."

Details: When asked whether this model will continue if the US president changes, Zelenskyy said: "It will work because these are things that are voted on by the Congress. Accordingly, in European states, they are supported by the parliaments of states."

The president said that security guarantee agreements with different countries may include different components.

"There should be sanctions, weapons, financing, air defence, planes – the menu is large, but there are different clients, let’s put it that way. It will be a more powerful bilateral agreement with the United States and a strong one with the United Kingdom. There are states that simply do not have weapons, but have finances, serious sanctions in case of a repeat of aggression," he said.

According to Zelenskyy, foreign partners do not want "their personnel to be drawn into the war in Ukraine".

"And we don't need it, because that would be a NATO war, a Third World War," he added.

When asked what will happen if Ukraine does not receive an invitation to join NATO next summer, Zelenskyy said: "In a year."

At the same time, the president stressed that Ukraine needs security guarantees on its way to NATO.

"Later these security guarantees may decrease, someone may refuse, but we need this on the way to NATO," he said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!