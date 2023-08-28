Ukrainian defenders strike 12 clusters of Russian manpower – General Staff report

Ukrainian defenders struck 10 areas where Russian military manpower was concentrated over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 August

Details: Russian forces launched another missile attack on the territory of Ukraine over the past day. Air defence systems destroyed four cruise missiles.

Russian forces launched a total of 11 missile and 48 air strikes over the past day, and carried out 54 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. The Russian terrorist attacks unfortunately resulted in casualties among the civilian population. Residential buildings, schools and other civil infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

Thirty-four combat clashes occurred over the past day.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Volfyne in Sumy Oblast and Okip in Kharkiv Oblast. They carried out mortar and artillery attacks on over 30 settlements.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Nadiia and Tverdokhlibove in Luhansk Oblast. The settlements of Kamianka, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka and Berestove in Kharkiv Oblast came under Russian artillery and mortar attacks.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Novoiehorivka in Luhansk Oblast. Over 10 settlements were hit by Russian artillery fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Russian forces conducted unsuccessful offensive actions near Klishchiivka in Donetsk Oblast. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery fire.

On the Avdiivka front, more than 10 settlements came under Russian artillery fire.

On the Marinka front, Ukraine’s defence forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops near Marinka in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces conducted an airstrike near Krasnohorivka in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Hostre, Marinka, Katerynivka, Paraskoviivka and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk Oblast were hit by artillery fire.

On the Shakhtarsk front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske in Donetsk Oblast. The settlements of Bohoiavlenka, Shakhtarske, Vremivka, Staromaiorske and Rivnopil in Donetsk Oblast were affected by Russian artillery shelling.

On the Zaporizhzhia front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Over 25 settlements were affected by artillery shelling.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces conducted airstrikes near Mykolaivka, Mykilske and Antonivka in Kherson Oblast. More than 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery fire.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence forces continue to conduct an offensive operation on the Melitopol front, consolidating their positions and conducting counter-battery operations.

During the past day, the Ukrainian Air Force launched 10 strikes at areas where Russian military personnel were concentrated and one strike on Russian anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units from Rocket Forces and Artillery hit one ammunition storage point, two radio-electronic warfare stations, and four pieces of artillery at their firing positions.

