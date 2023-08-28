All Sections
Russian embassy in South Africa posts map with Ukrainian Crimea

Olena RoshchinaMonday, 28 August 2023, 14:49
Russian embassy in South Africa posts map with Ukrainian Crimea
Crimea as a Ukrainian territory. Photo: The Russian embassy in South Africa

The Russian embassy in South Africa has posted a map with potential new BRICS [BRICS is a grouping of the world economies of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa – ed.] members, in which Crimea is recognized as a Ukrainian territory.

Source: Russia in South Africa on the X (Twitter) social media platform

Details: On 28 August, the Russian embassy in South Africa tweeted a map of the countries that may become the members of BRICS in 2024, and on this map, Crimea is shown as a territory of Ukraine and does not turn green like the Russian Federation.

"Reality of a new multipolar world," this is how the Russian embassy captioned their dream about extending the BRICS group.

 

Background: On 22-24 August, South Africa held the BRICS summit between Brasil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The leaders of the four countries were physically present at the summit. Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, did not come as he may be arrested under the arrest order issued by the International Criminal Court in March.

The main result of this meeting was the decision to extend the group: on 24 August, the leaders of the BRICS countries adopted a decision to invite Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, UAE and Saudi Arabia to become rightful members of the alliance.

On 1 January 2024, these countries, as expected, will join BRICS.

