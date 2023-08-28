All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian defender sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by Russian occupiers

Alona MazurenkoMonday, 28 August 2023, 16:19
Ukrainian defender sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by Russian occupiers
screenshot

Russian occupiers from the so-called "LPR" (Luhansk People's Republic) have sentenced Serhii Boichuk, a serviceman from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to 20 years in prison.

Source: Investigative Committee of Russia

Details: Boichuk is a mechanic and driver with the 108th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion (military unit A3715) of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (military unit A4267) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He has been convicted of allegedly "shelling residential buildings in the Popasna district" in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

The Ukrainian defender has been sentenced to 20 years in a maximum-security penal colony.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: