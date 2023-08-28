Ukrainian defender sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by Russian occupiers

Russian occupiers from the so-called "LPR" (Luhansk People's Republic) have sentenced Serhii Boichuk, a serviceman from the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, to 20 years in prison.

Source: Investigative Committee of Russia

Details: Boichuk is a mechanic and driver with the 108th Separate Mountain Assault Battalion (military unit A3715) of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade (military unit A4267) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He has been convicted of allegedly "shelling residential buildings in the Popasna district" in the occupied part of Luhansk Oblast.

The Ukrainian defender has been sentenced to 20 years in a maximum-security penal colony.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!