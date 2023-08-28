All Sections
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 August 2023, 18:14
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

Protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, preparing for winter, and the results of inspections of military physician boards, in addition to the situation at the front, have been discussed at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting on 28 August.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Today, maximum attention is paid to offensive operations and providing the front with weapons, everything necessary. There were reports of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commanders Syrskyi [Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine], and Tarnavskyi [Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the operational and strategic group of troops Tavriia].

Implementation of the plan for the protection of critical and energy infrastructure [has been discussed], as well as preparation for winter and development of a program for transition to promising types of aircraft."

Details: Zelenskyy said a report on the inspection of military physician boards will be presented at the next meeting of the National Security and Defence Council.

