All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 28 August 2023, 18:14
Zelenskyy holds Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting: front, preparations for winter, aircraft, and military physician boards
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office

Protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, preparing for winter, and the results of inspections of military physician boards, in addition to the situation at the front, have been discussed at the Supreme Commander-in-Chief Staff meeting on 28 August.

Source: Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Today, maximum attention is paid to offensive operations and providing the front with weapons, everything necessary. There were reports of Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commanders Syrskyi [Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine], and Tarnavskyi [Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the operational and strategic group of troops Tavriia].

Implementation of the plan for the protection of critical and energy infrastructure [has been discussed], as well as preparation for winter and development of a program for transition to promising types of aircraft."

Details: Zelenskyy said a report on the inspection of military physician boards will be presented at the next meeting of the National Security and Defence Council.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania

Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report

Russian pilot who brought Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine calls upon other Russians to follow his example

Zelenskyy calls on parliament to adopt bills to open negotiations with EU

Ukrainian Oligarch Kolomoiskyi appears in investigation materials as citizen of Israel and Cyprus

NATO standards are not main criteria for accession to NATO – Ukraine's Defence Minister

All News
RECENT NEWS
11:02
photoRussian Shaheds crash and explode in Romania
11:00
Bundestag says Scholz is blocking delivery of Taurus to Ukraine
10:45
Entrepreneurship is on the rise in Ukraine despite war
10:41
Ukrainian fleet of combat helicopters soon to be replenished with Russian Mi-8
10:23
Defence Minister submits his resignation and says that he is ready to deliver report
10:00
Russian Defence Ministry claims they destroyed 4 boats carrying Ukrainian marines near Crimea
09:43
Russia uses hacking attacks against Ukrainian military − UK intelligence
09:28
Ukrainian troops liberated 3 square kilometres near Bakhmut over past week
09:25
G7 ambassadors welcome progress on e-declaration but make clarifications on exceptions
08:41
Ukrainian Air Force shoot down 23 of 32 Shahed UAVs launched upon Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: