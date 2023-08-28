Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 4 people

Four people have been injured in a Russian kamikaze drone attack on Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on 28 August.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Russian army struck Marhanets hromada in the Nikopol district with artillery fire. Nikopol itself was attacked by a kamikaze drone. Four people were injured in the district centre. They will be treated at home." [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Details: The administration building was also damaged by shelling. A fire broke out there, which firefighters extinguished. Five cars were damaged.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!