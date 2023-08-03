Air Force reports activity by Russian aircraft in Ukraine's southeast

The Ukrainian Air Force reported activity by Russian tactical aircraft in Ukraine’s southeast at around 02:00.

Source: Air Force of Ukraine, online map of air-raid warnings

Quote: "Enemy tactical aircraft activity on the southeastern front!

Don't ignore the air-raid siren."

Details: An air-raid warning was issued in Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kirovohrad oblasts due to the threat.

Update: An air raid warning was issued in Kherson Oblast after 02:00.

The all-clear was given in Kherson Oblast at 02:33.

Later, the all-clear was sounded in Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk and other oblasts.

