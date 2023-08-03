Russians shell Kherson with artillery: trolleybus hit, casualties reported

On the morning of 3 August, Russian occupiers shelled Kherson, hitting a church in the city centre and public transport. Three people were injured.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of the Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President

Quote from Prokudin: "In the morning, the Russian army shelled a church in the centre of the city of Kherson.

Three passengers of a trolleybus that was passing the cathedral at the time of the Russian attack were wounded. They were hospitalised by ambulance.

A 39-year-old woman and a 53-year-old man are being provided with medical assistance and examined.

The 74-year-old man sustained severe chest wounds and a blunt-force head injury, and doctors are fighting to save his life."

Details: Andrii Yermak added that the Russians shelled Kherson with artillery: "They hit public transport that was carrying people to work."

