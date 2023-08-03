Russian forces attack firefighters extinguishing fire in Kherson, wounding 4 people

Four firefighters were wounded in a second attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 3 August.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Kherson. One more attack was launched while [firefighters were] extinguishing the fire caused by bombardment of St. Catherine's Cathedral. Four State Emergency Service employees were wounded. All of them were taken to hospital, and are receiving the necessary treatment. Special appliances were damaged."

State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service emphasised that Russian forces have been attacking fire and rescue workers since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Background:

On the morning of 3 August, Kherson Oblast Military Administration and the President’s Office reported that Russian occupiers had bombarded Kherson, hitting a church in the city centre and public transport. Three people were injured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!