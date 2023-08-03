All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack firefighters extinguishing fire in Kherson, wounding 4 people

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 09:24
Russian forces attack firefighters extinguishing fire in Kherson, wounding 4 people
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Four firefighters were wounded in a second attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 3 August.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Kherson. One more attack was launched while [firefighters were] extinguishing the fire caused by bombardment of St. Catherine's Cathedral. Four State Emergency Service employees were wounded. All of them were taken to hospital, and are receiving the necessary treatment. Special appliances were  damaged."

 
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 

Details: The State Emergency Service emphasised that Russian forces have been attacking fire and rescue workers since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Advertisement:

Background: 

  • On the morning of 3 August, Kherson Oblast Military Administration and the President’s Office reported that Russian occupiers had bombarded Kherson, hitting a church in the city centre and public transport. Three people were injured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: