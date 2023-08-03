All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russian forces attack firefighters extinguishing fire in Kherson, wounding 4 people

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 3 August 2023, 09:24
Russian forces attack firefighters extinguishing fire in Kherson, wounding 4 people
PHOTO: STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE

Four firefighters were wounded in a second attack on the city of Kherson on the morning of 3 August.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "Kherson. One more attack was launched while [firefighters were] extinguishing the fire caused by bombardment of St. Catherine's Cathedral. Four State Emergency Service employees were wounded. All of them were taken to hospital, and are receiving the necessary treatment. Special appliances were  damaged."

 
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 

Details: The State Emergency Service emphasised that Russian forces have been attacking fire and rescue workers since the first days of the full-scale invasion.

Background: 

  • On the morning of 3 August, Kherson Oblast Military Administration and the President’s Office reported that Russian occupiers had bombarded Kherson, hitting a church in the city centre and public transport. Three people were injured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
All News
Advertisement: