All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Estonia delivers aid for underwater mine clearance to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 3 August 2023, 09:36

Ukrainian rescue workers have received a batch of aid for underwater mine clearance from Estonia.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The report says that Estonian rescue workers delivered 90 metal detectors and four specialised vehicles to their Ukrainian counterparts from Mykolaiv on 1 August.

 
Photo by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
 

It is noted that Mykolaiv rescue workers also received humanitarian aid from the municipality of the German city of Sindelfingen.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The donors delivered fire-extinguishing agent (Solberg RE-HEALING RF 3x6 ATC 3%-6 foaming agent), foam pipes, dispensers for foaming agent, cable drums, fire axes, searchlights and much more for the needs of Mykolaiv firefighters," the ministry said in a statement.

Background:

  • Earlier, during the recent Ramstein-format meeting, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas announced the creation of a mine-clearance coalition to help Ukraine. 
  • Lithuania became one of the participants of the Northern European-Lithuanian Minesweeper Training Initiative (NLETI), which provides for four training sessions during 2023, with the aim of training and teaching Ukrainian bomb disposal experts.
  • It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines, as was estimated earlier this year by UK Defence Intelligence.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea

No one is included in register of oligarchs yet – National Security Council Secretary

Another pro-Russian businessman Medvedchuk's accomplice who was preparing coup sentenced to imprisonment

photo, videoExplosions in Domodedovo, Russia, large-scale fire breaks out

video, photo, updatedRussians strike residential area in Zaporizhzhia, two civilians killed

photoPlant in Moscow Oblast that suffered from explosion participated in development of next generation bomber

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:14
Almost 90 Ukrainian companies cooperating with Russian military-industrial complex have not yet been confiscated
16:40
Finnish Foreign Minister: Important to not put any pressure on Ukraine from any side
16:20
Estonia to send a batch of small arms and ammunition to Ukraine
15:41
Fire breaks out at Belarus' Mazyr refinery, week after Ukraine's Security Service warning
15:15
How Serbia creates threats for Ukraine amid declarations of friendly relations
15:12
Russian forces burn bodies of their fallen soldiers near Melitopol in southern Ukraine
15:01
photoOrganiser of Megamarch in traditional Ukrainian clothing dies in war
14:53
Ukraine's Foreign Minister: Talks with Russia possible after its troops leave Ukraine, but not with Putin
14:48
Ukraine announces temporary corridors for merchant ships in Black Sea
14:30
Secretary on why Security Council noticed Moscow Patriarchate Ukrainian Orthodox Church only after invasion: "It crossed the line"
All News
Advertisement: