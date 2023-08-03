All Sections
Estonia delivers aid for underwater mine clearance to Ukraine

European PravdaThursday, 3 August 2023, 09:36

Ukrainian rescue workers have received a batch of aid for underwater mine clearance from Estonia.

Source: Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine

The report says that Estonian rescue workers delivered 90 metal detectors and four specialised vehicles to their Ukrainian counterparts from Mykolaiv on 1 August.

 
Photo by Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
 

It is noted that Mykolaiv rescue workers also received humanitarian aid from the municipality of the German city of Sindelfingen.

Quote: "The donors delivered fire-extinguishing agent (Solberg RE-HEALING RF 3x6 ATC 3%-6 foaming agent), foam pipes, dispensers for foaming agent, cable drums, fire axes, searchlights and much more for the needs of Mykolaiv firefighters," the ministry said in a statement.

Background:

  • Earlier, during the recent Ramstein-format meeting, Lithuanian Defence Minister Arvydas Anušauskas announced the creation of a mine-clearance coalition to help Ukraine. 
  • Lithuania became one of the participants of the Northern European-Lithuanian Minesweeper Training Initiative (NLETI), which provides for four training sessions during 2023, with the aim of training and teaching Ukrainian bomb disposal experts.
  • It will likely take at least a decade to clear Ukraine of mines, as was estimated earlier this year by UK Defence Intelligence.

Advertisement: