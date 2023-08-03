Senior officials at National Guard training centre embezzle US$27,000 in combat action payments

The Security Service of Ukraine has served a notice of suspicion on the heads of the National Guard training centre, who have embezzled almost one million hryvnias [roughly US$27,000 – ed.] in the form of bonuses for partaking in combat actions.

Source: statement by the Security Service of Ukraine

Details: It is stated that officials in one of the training centres for the National Guard units "groundlessly accrued an additional monthly payment of 100,000 hryvnias [roughly US$2,700 – ed.] for themselves and their subordinates, which was provided for direct participation in combat actions against the Russian occupiers".

At the same time, as the Security Service noted, those involved in this scheme had not been in combat areas and had not performed any tasks at the front.

Quote: "Thus, from September to December 2022, the defendants illegally ‘rewarded’ themselves for a total amount of almost one million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, the head of the National Guard training centre was involved in organising the scheme. He was the one who signed reports on the accrual of combat bonuses to his subordinates without any grounds. Among them are three senior officers."

Details: The head of the centre was served a notice of suspicion under Article 425.4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (neglect of duty in military service). Three of his subordinates were served notices of suspicion under Article 364.2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (abuse of authority or office).

