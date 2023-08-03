All Sections
Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 3 August 2023, 18:46
Putin issues record number of secret decrees in 2023
Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin.ru

In July 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin classified more of his decrees than he had during his presidency to date.

Source: Mediazona, a Russian news outlet

Details: The serial numbers of Putin’s decrees suggest that in July, 62% of his decrees were classified.

Quote: "All presidential decrees are numbered, starting from the beginning of the year. If a document does not have a serial number, it is considered a secret decree.

There had never been such a high proportion of secret decrees during Putin's presidency. Only once in the history of modern Russia has the share of secret decrees been slightly higher – 64% in January 1999. The first seven months of 2023 make this year’s share of classified decrees, which amounted to 48% of the total [number of decrees], the highest so far."

More details: Mediazona pointed out that secret decrees are often connected to awarding  soldiers who take part in combat actions, including posthumously.

At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, the share of secret decrees Putin signed in relation to the total number of decrees reached 54%, and now it has risen even higher amid what Mediazona called "the large-scale Ukrainian counter-offensive".

Advertisement: