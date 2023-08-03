Ukrainian Armed Forces continue offensive on Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts – General Staff report

The situation at the front remains tense; the Russians launch air and heavy artillery strikes, and about 30 combat clashes have occurred.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 3 August

Details: The Russians launched one missile attack, 47 airstrikes, and carried out 23 attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems on the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements. Unfortunately, there are victims among the civilians.

Since the beginning of the day on Thursday, about 30 combat clashes have occurred.

On the Bakhmut front, the Defence Forces contain the Russians in the south and south-east of Ivanivske.

On the Marinka front, the Defence Forces continue to restrain the offensive of Russian troops near the city of Marinka.

The Defence Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct offensive operations on the Melitopol and Berdiansk fronts, gain a foothold on the reached borders, and carry out counter-battery warfare measures.

During the day, the Aviation of the Defence Forces carried out eight strikes on the areas of concentration of Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment and two strikes on the anti-aircraft missile systems of the Russian invaders.

Units of Missile Forces and Artillery during the day hit 10 artillery pieces in firing positions, one radar station, one command post, one area of concentration of weapons and military equipment, two air defence systems and three Russian ammunition depots.

