Russians attack Nikopol with heavy artillery
Thursday, 3 August 2023, 19:46
On 3 August, the occupation forces fired heavy artillery twice at Nikopol and struck the networks of one of the utility services.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Quote: "Occupiers attacked Nikopol twice. They used heavy artillery. They struck the networks of one of the utility enterprises."
Details: Lysak said that residents were not injured.
Background:
- Due to the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 31, six people were killed, including a child, and 75 people were injured.
