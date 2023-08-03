Russians attack Nikopol with heavy artillery

On 3 August, the occupation forces fired heavy artillery twice at Nikopol and struck the networks of one of the utility services.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "Occupiers attacked Nikopol twice. They used heavy artillery. They struck the networks of one of the utility enterprises."

Details: Lysak said that residents were not injured.

Due to the Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on July 31, six people were killed, including a child, and 75 people were injured.

