Russia launched at least 1,961 Shahed drones across Ukraine to date

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 3 August 2023, 21:49
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has used at least 1,961 Shahed drones on the territory of Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "To this date, terrorists have already used at least 1,961 Shahed drones across Ukraine, and a significant number of them have been shot down. Unfortunately, not all of them.

We are working to shoot down more: to bring down the maximum amount. We are working to have more air defence systems."

Background:

  • On the night of 1-2 August, Ukraine’s Air Force shot down 23 Shahed kamikaze drones launched by Russian occupiers across Ukraine, but some of the drones hit port infrastructure facilities in Odesa Oblast.

Advertisement: