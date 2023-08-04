Military commissar from Odesa Oblast sent to frontline after public outcry

Yehor Smyrnov, a military commissar from the town of Yuzhne in Odesa Oblast, has been sent to the frontline after reports of his enrichment appeared on social media.

Source: Odesa Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre

Quote: "The other day, information was spread on social media that Smyrnov, a local council member and military officer from Yuzhne, became a dollar millionaire during the war and also managed to employ two of his associates in the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre.

In response to the public outcry and as part of general measures to equalise the combat load on personnel, all three of the abovementioned servicemen of the security company of the territorial recruitment and social support centre in Yuzhne were transferred to one of the brigades performing tasks on the front line."

Details: The Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centre initiated an investigation into the information shared on social media, and the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal investigation.

According to the CHESNO database of politicians and parties, Smyrnov was a member of the Batkivshchyna political party.

Local groups in Yuzhne had earlier started spreading information that Smyrnov had become a "dollar millionaire during the war". In particular, during the war alone, he allegedly acquired significant areas of commercial real estate and hectares of land on the Black Sea coast.

