Russia can subjugate entire African region using Wagnerites – Nigerien President

Tetiana LozovenkoFriday, 4 August 2023, 13:08
Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, who was ousted from office last week, believes that Russia can subjugate an entire region of Africa with the help of the Wagner Group.

Source: Mohamed Bazoum for the Washington Post

Quote: "In Africa’s troubled Sahel region, Niger stands as the last bastion of respect for human rights amid the authoritarian movements that have overtaken some of our neighbors. While this coup attempt is a tragedy for Nigeriens, its success would have devastating consequences far beyond our borders.

With an open invitation from the coup plotters and their regional allies, the entire central Sahel region could fall to Russian influence via the Wagner Group, whose brutal terrorism has been on full display in Ukraine."

Details: At the same time, Bazoum believes that the security situation in Niger is much better than in Mali and Burkina Faso, whose governments, established as a result of a military coup, support illegal rebellions.

Quote: "Rather than addressing security concerns by strengthening their own capacity, they employ criminal Russian mercenaries such as the Wagner Group at the expense of their people’s rights and dignity."

For reference: Central Sahel is a region of Africa that includes Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger.

Advertisement: