Air Force reports threat of ballistic attacks

The Air Force reported on the night of 6-7 August that the Russians might use ballistic weapons.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; an air-raid warning map

Quote: "There is a threat of ballistic missile attacks in areas where an air-raid warning has been issued!

Proceed to shelters!"

Advertisement:

Details: At around 02:00, the air-raid warning began to be issued in the eastern, southern, northern and central oblasts of Ukraine.

In particular, it was issued in Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

The all-clear was given at 02:30.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!