Russians bring 2 trucks with corpses in Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast

Two trucks carrying Russian invaders’ corpses have arrived at a morgue in the city of Chaplynka from the Kherson front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "The enemy continues to suffer heavy losses, trying to hide them in every possible way.

For example, two trucks carrying the bodies of Russian army servicemen from the Kherson front arrived at the morgue in the temporarily occupied settlement of Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast."

Details: The General Staff noted that the corpses of the Russian occupiers were buried in two different locations.

