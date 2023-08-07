All Sections
Russians increase bombardments of the East, Kupiask front is the hottest – Deputy Defence Minister

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 August 2023, 09:31
photo: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian invaders increased bombardments in eastern Ukraine last week, with the Kupiasnk front, where the Russians are trying to regain lost positions, remaining the hottest. 

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, live with the Military Media Center 

Quote from Maliar: "Actually, for the whole of last week, the East was the epicentre of hostilities. The Kupiansk front was probably the hottest. And the enemy was trying to regain the positions it lost last autumn." 

Details: As Maliar said, the Russians bombarded the East more than 9,000 times last week. "The enemy spent almost half a million rounds of ammunition in the East last week alone. Our fighters continued offensive operations on the Bakhmut front under such continuous artillery fire," the Deputy Minister of Defence emphasised.

Maliar also added that the Russians want to regain the positions they had lost in Kharkiv Oblast. "And they have such a plan; they want to regain those territories in Kharkiv Oblast that were lost after we liberated them," she said.

Advertisement: