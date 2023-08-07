All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians increase bombardments of the East, Kupiask front is the hottest – Deputy Defence Minister

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 August 2023, 09:31
Russians increase bombardments of the East, Kupiask front is the hottest – Deputy Defence Minister
photo: GETTY IMAGES

The Russian invaders increased bombardments in eastern Ukraine last week, with the Kupiasnk front, where the Russians are trying to regain lost positions, remaining the hottest. 

Source: Hanna Maliar, Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine, live with the Military Media Center 

Quote from Maliar: "Actually, for the whole of last week, the East was the epicentre of hostilities. The Kupiansk front was probably the hottest. And the enemy was trying to regain the positions it lost last autumn." 

Details: As Maliar said, the Russians bombarded the East more than 9,000 times last week. "The enemy spent almost half a million rounds of ammunition in the East last week alone. Our fighters continued offensive operations on the Bakhmut front under such continuous artillery fire," the Deputy Minister of Defence emphasised.

Advertisement:

Maliar also added that the Russians want to regain the positions they had lost in Kharkiv Oblast. "And they have such a plan; they want to regain those territories in Kharkiv Oblast that were lost after we liberated them," she said.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: