Another 22 soldiers are brought back from Russian captivity – President's Office

Another 22 Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers have been brought back from captivity, including two officers, privates and sergeants.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President, on Telegram; Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Human Rights Commissioner, on Telegram

Quote: "They took part in battles on different fronts; there are wounded among those released. The oldest of our soldiers turned 54 years old; the youngest is 23 years old."

Details: Yermak said that all those released will undergo a course of physical and psychological rehabilitation and reintegration and will receive the necessary treatment with the support of medical specialists.

Yermak said it is necessary to fulfil the task of the president and bring back all our people.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament), added that there are wounded among the released soldiers. As of 7 August, 2,598 Ukrainians had been brought home from Russian captivity. This is the 48th exchange that has been carried out.

