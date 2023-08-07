All Sections
Zaluzhnyi updates Zelenskyy on events at front: Intense operations

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 August 2023, 13:41
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYy. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily selector conference call to discuss the situation at the front, the plans of the Russians, the supply of ammunition and the extension of the "grain corridor".

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Daily selector [meeting]. We heard the report of Commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi on the situation at the front: tense defensive and offensive operations [are underway]."

Details: The president has said that the Ministry of Defence reported on the receipt of equipment and ammunition and on the delivery calendar for the near and medium term. The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine reported on the development of its own production. "We are eliminating bureaucratic barriers," the president stressed.

In addition, intelligence agencies, Defence Intelligence and Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, turned the president's attention to the data obtained from Russia. "We understand the enemy's immediate plans," Zelenskyy said.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Maliuk, reported on the fight against traitors in Ukraine.

They also discussed Russian attacks on civilian targets and actions to eliminate consequences and help people.

In addition, some decisions of the Commander-in-chief's HQ about extending the "grain corridor" are being prepared for implementation.

