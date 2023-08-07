All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Zaluzhnyi updates Zelenskyy on events at front: Intense operations

STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 7 August 2023, 13:41
Zaluzhnyi updates Zelenskyy on events at front: Intense operations
VOLODYMYR ZELENSKYy. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a daily selector conference call to discuss the situation at the front, the plans of the Russians, the supply of ammunition and the extension of the "grain corridor".

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Quote: "Daily selector [meeting]. We heard the report of Commander-in-chief Zaluzhnyi on the situation at the front: tense defensive and offensive operations [are underway]."

Details: The president has said that the Ministry of Defence reported on the receipt of equipment and ammunition and on the delivery calendar for the near and medium term. The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine reported on the development of its own production. "We are eliminating bureaucratic barriers," the president stressed.

In addition, intelligence agencies, Defence Intelligence and Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, turned the president's attention to the data obtained from Russia. "We understand the enemy's immediate plans," Zelenskyy said.

The head of the Security Service of Ukraine, Maliuk, reported on the fight against traitors in Ukraine.

They also discussed Russian attacks on civilian targets and actions to eliminate consequences and help people.

In addition, some decisions of the Commander-in-chief's HQ about extending the "grain corridor" are being prepared for implementation.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: