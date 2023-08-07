All Sections
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with projectiles loaded with chemical substance

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINMonday, 7 August 2023, 15:49
Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with projectiles loaded with chemical substance
Photo: АрміяInform

The Russians have launched two artillery attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems with the projectiles filled with a chemical substance, likely chloropicrin, on an area near the settlement of Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia operative strategic grouping of forces, on Telegram

Quote: "The Russians continue to use chemical projectiles in violation of all conventions.

Yesterday (on 6 August – ed.), they launched two artillery attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems in the proximity of the settlement of Novodanylivka, usint the projectiles filled with a chemical substance (likely chloropicrin). This attack has not resulted in any victims."

 
Screenshot: Deepstatemap

Background:

