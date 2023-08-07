Russians attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast with projectiles loaded with chemical substance
The Russians have launched two artillery attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems with the projectiles filled with a chemical substance, likely chloropicrin, on an area near the settlement of Novodanylivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, commander of the Tavriia operative strategic grouping of forces, on Telegram
Quote: "The Russians continue to use chemical projectiles in violation of all conventions.
Yesterday (on 6 August – ed.), they launched two artillery attacks from multiple-launch rocket systems in the proximity of the settlement of Novodanylivka, usint the projectiles filled with a chemical substance (likely chloropicrin). This attack has not resulted in any victims."
Background:
- One person was killed and 12 more were injured in a Russian strike on Kherson on 6 August. A residential building was hit.
Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!
Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!