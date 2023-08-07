Russians hit 9-storey residential building in Kherson, killing woman, injuring 12 people

FIRE IN A NINE-STOREY BUILDING IN KHERSON, CAUSED BY RUSSIAN ATTACKS ON THE NIGHT OF 6-7 AUGUST. PHOTO: ANDRII YERMAK'S TELEGRAM

One person has been killed and 12 others injured as a result of a Russian attack on the city of Kherson on the night of 6-7 August.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram; Andrii Yermak, Head of the President’s Office, on Telegram; Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Tough night in Kherson. The Russian army continued to fire on Kherson residents' homes in the central part of the city."

Details: Prokudin said Russian forces fired on a residential building at around 00:50. As a result of this attack, eight residents have been diagnosed to be suffering from shock. One person with limited mobility was taken to hospital.

Two rescue workers were wounded during the extinguishing of a fire caused by the Russian strike. They were taken to hospital with heat exhaustion.

Russian forces continued their attacks on the city half an hour later. A 59-year old woman has been killed, and a 60-year old man has suffered concussion as a result of an artillery projectile hitting the building.

The Russian occupiers attacked the building again at around 03:15, wounding a 93-year-old woman. She was taken to hospital with a mine-blast injury and concussion.

Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, reported that the Russians hit a nine-storey residential building during the night, as a result of which a fire broke out. Yermak also posted a photo of a building on fire.

Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, added that a total of 12 people have been injured.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!