No peace initiatives besides Zelenskyy's peace formula – Head of President's Office on success in Jeddah

A total of 42 countries have joined physically or online the meeting of security advisors in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, initiated by Ukraine. The participants agreed that further work will only be based on the Ukrainian peace formula.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during a press conference

Quote from Yermak: "The main result of the meeting [is that] no other peace initiatives besides the Ukrainian peace formula are being considered anymore. Everyone has agreed that the war is ongoing in Ukraine, so it is Ukraine that must determine the format of how to end this war."

Details: The meeting in Saudi Arabia consisted of several hours of negotiations between all participants and almost 30 bilateral meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with the participants of the summit.

At the meeting, the participants agreed to conduct the next stage of negotiations and are now choosing a country and continent where this meeting will be held.

Quote from Yermak: "Further on the advisors and experts will work to improve the formula, fill its clauses so that we have the document which will be accepted at the summit of heads of states. We are also choosing the time and place for this peace summit."

More details: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine will not agree to change the peace formula presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and only a change of tactics to implement it would be considered possible.

