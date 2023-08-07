All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


No peace initiatives besides Zelenskyy's peace formula – Head of President's Office on success in Jeddah

Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 7 August 2023, 17:48
No peace initiatives besides Zelenskyy's peace formula – Head of President's Office on success in Jeddah

A total of 42 countries have joined physically or online the meeting of security advisors in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, initiated by Ukraine. The participants agreed that further work will only be based on the Ukrainian peace formula.

Source: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, during a press conference

Quote from Yermak: "The main result of the meeting [is that] no other peace initiatives besides the Ukrainian peace formula are being considered anymore. Everyone has agreed that the war is ongoing in Ukraine, so it is Ukraine that must determine the format of how to end this war."

Details: The meeting in Saudi Arabia consisted of several hours of negotiations between all participants and almost 30 bilateral meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with the participants of the summit.

At the meeting, the participants agreed to conduct the next stage of negotiations and are now choosing a country and continent where this meeting will be held.

Quote from Yermak: "Further on the advisors and experts will work to improve the formula, fill its clauses so that we have the document which will be accepted at the summit of heads of states. We are also choosing the time and place for this peace summit."

More details: Ihor Zhovkva, Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, stated that Ukraine will not agree to change the peace formula presented by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and only a change of tactics to implement it would be considered possible.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy PM speaks with Hungarian Foreign Minister
All News
Advertisement: