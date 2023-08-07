All Sections
Metropolitan of Russian-backed church sentenced to 5 years in prison for justifying Russian war against Ukraine

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 7 August 2023, 18:05
Metropolitan of Russian-backed church sentenced to 5 years in prison for justifying Russian war against Ukraine
Photo by the Security Service of Ukraine

Metropolitan Ionafan, the head of the Tulchin Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP) in Vinnytsia Oblast, was sentenced to five years in prison for public justification of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine 

Details: It is noted that the court sentenced the cleric to an appropriate punishment based on the evidence presented by the special services. 

According to the materials of the investigation, the defendant distributed propaganda leaflets among the churchgoers, where he called for a seizure of power and a change in the state border of Ukraine.

On one of the websites of the Russian Orthodox Church, Ionafan posted publications in support of the Russian invaders and their war crimes.

The examination of the materials (pro-Kremlin propaganda leaflets and literature) seized during the searches initiated by the Security Service of Ukraine confirmed the fact of the metropolitan’s illegal activities.

In January, the Security Service of Ukraine handed over the conviction against the head of the Tulchin Diocese of the UOC-MP to the court. 

