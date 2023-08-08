Air Force reports threat of ballistic missile attacks

The Air Force warned of a threat of the use of ballistic weapons on the night of 7-8 August.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force; air-raid warning map

Quote from the Ukrainian Air Force: "There is a threat of ballistic missile attacks in areas where an air-raid warning has been issued! Don't ignore the air-raid warning! Proceed to shelters!"

Details: As of 00:34, an air-raid warning was issued in Poltava, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Sumy oblasts.

After 00:50, an air-raid warning was issued in Kirovohrad and Cherkasy oblasts.

Update: At 01:20, the all-clear began to be given in these oblasts.

At 01:52, the Air Force announced the end of the threat of a ballistic missile attack.

