Russia and China continue to seek ways for military cooperation – Pentagon

The US Department of Defense has increased its vigilance and is ready to act accordingly following joint manoeuvres of Russian and Chinese warships near Alaska.

Source: Ukrinform, citing Pentagon spokesperson Patrick Ryder

Quote: "I think that it's no surprise to anyone that China and Russia continue to look at ways to cooperate [in the military sphere – ed.] and we'll continue to monitor this situation and act appropriately."

Details: This was how Ryder answered questions about the joint manoeuvres of Russian and Chinese warships near the Aleutian Islands, which belong to the US.

Advertisement:

Ryder noted that the Russian and Chinese warships were operating in international waters, which is perfectly legitimate. However, he said the US NORAD and NORTHCOM commands were monitoring their presence.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!