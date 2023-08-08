Ukraine has weapons of its own production for attacks on Russia - National Security and Defence Council Secretary

THE AFTERMATH OF THE DRONE ATTACK ON THE MOSCOW CITY BUSINESS CENTRE IN THE RUSSIAN CAPITAL. PHOTO: RBC

Ukraine has weapons of its own production to strike at Russia, and it is asking its partners for long-range weapons in order to liberate the occupied territories.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, on 8 August on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Danilov: "I can say that we have what it takes to strike on the territory of Russia with our own production. And in order for us to liberate our occupied territories, we are calling on partner countries to help us specifically with weapons to liberate these territories."

Details: The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council drew attention to the fact that both Germany and France have recently changed their positions and are currently "cooperating with our country as much as possible, understanding all the treachery of the Russian Federation, which demonstrated this not only during our war but also during those events that are currently taking place on the African continent".

At the same time, he predicts that despite what is happening in Niger, where "the Russians again have their part", the war in Ukraine will not leave the agenda of the world community because Russian aggression "in the centre of Europe" worries all the countries of the European Union.

