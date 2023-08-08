All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine has weapons of its own production for attacks on Russia - National Security and Defence Council Secretary

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 August 2023, 11:14
Ukraine has weapons of its own production for attacks on Russia - National Security and Defence Council Secretary
THE AFTERMATH OF THE DRONE ATTACK ON THE MOSCOW CITY BUSINESS CENTRE IN THE RUSSIAN CAPITAL. PHOTO: RBC

Ukraine has weapons of its own production to strike at Russia, and it is asking its partners for long-range weapons in order to liberate the occupied territories.

Source: Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, on 8 August on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote from Danilov: "I can say that we have what it takes to strike on the territory of Russia with our own production. And in order for us to liberate our occupied territories, we are calling on partner countries to help us specifically with weapons to liberate these territories."

Details: The Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council drew attention to the fact that both Germany and France have recently changed their positions and are currently "cooperating with our country as much as possible, understanding all the treachery of the Russian Federation, which demonstrated this not only during our war but also during those events that are currently taking place on the African continent".

At the same time, he predicts that despite what is happening in Niger, where "the Russians again have their part", the war in Ukraine will not leave the agenda of the world community because Russian aggression "in the centre of Europe" worries all the countries of the European Union.

Background: 

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: