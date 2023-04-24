All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Occupiers claim surface drones attack Sevastopol

Marian Oshchanovskyi, Iryna BalachukMonday, 24 April 2023, 08:20
Occupiers claim surface drones attack Sevastopol
SEVASTOPOL. ILLUSTRATIVE PHOTO BY YULIIA MELNYK

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", said on the night of 23-24 April that the Russian Black Sea Fleet was repelling a surface drone attack on the city.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "Our fleet is currently repelling an unmanned surface vessel attack on the outer raid. All city services are on alert. Keep calm."

Advertisement:

Update at 04:50: According to Razvozhayev, Russian anti-submarine-sabotage forces shot down one drone, and another allegedly exploded on its own.

The so-called "governor" has claimed that the drones were shot down during an outer raid, and therefore no facilities in Sevastopol were damaged.

The Russian Telegram channel Astra posted photos of broken windows in buildings in Sevastopol.

 

Updated at 13:50 (Kyiv time): At noon on 24 April, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that "around 3:30 (Kyiv time), the Kyiv regime attempted to attack the base of the Black Sea Fleet in the city of Sevastopol with three unmanned speedboats" and that all of them were allegedly destroyed.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation emphasised that there were allegedly no losses.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: Court imposes measure of restraint

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
21:52
Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister spoke with Hungarian Foreign Minister
21:40
Zelenskyy congratulates newly elected Polish PM Tusk
21:07
Most ministers agrees it's not time to weaken support for Ukraine – EU High Representative
20:48
Zelenskyy visits US, holds meeting with Defense Secretary and top general – photo
20:30
Leaders of Hungarian communities in Transcarpathia ask Hungarian PM to support negotiations on Ukraine's accession to EU
20:11
Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again
20:04
Over last day, 73 combat clashes take place at front; Russia use multiple-launch rocket systems 46 times – General Staff
19:55
UK and Norway officially announce creation of maritime coalition for Ukraine
19:50
Russians launch several groups of attack drones, south threatened for now
19:26
Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo
All News
Advertisement: