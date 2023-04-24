Occupiers claim surface drones attack Sevastopol

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the so-called "governor of Sevastopol", said on the night of 23-24 April that the Russian Black Sea Fleet was repelling a surface drone attack on the city.

Source: Razvozhayev on Telegram

Quote: "Our fleet is currently repelling an unmanned surface vessel attack on the outer raid. All city services are on alert. Keep calm."

Update at 04:50: According to Razvozhayev, Russian anti-submarine-sabotage forces shot down one drone, and another allegedly exploded on its own.

The so-called "governor" has claimed that the drones were shot down during an outer raid, and therefore no facilities in Sevastopol were damaged.

Російські ЗМІ та Telegram-канали поширюють відео з Севастополя. На ньому видно спалах та чути шум. Ймовірно, це момент падіння безпілотника. Відео з Telegram "Нової газети Європа" pic.twitter.com/y8og5KkjiE — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 24, 2023

The Russian Telegram channel Astra posted photos of broken windows in buildings in Sevastopol.

Updated at 13:50 (Kyiv time): At noon on 24 April, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported that "around 3:30 (Kyiv time), the Kyiv regime attempted to attack the base of the Black Sea Fleet in the city of Sevastopol with three unmanned speedboats" and that all of them were allegedly destroyed.

The Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation emphasised that there were allegedly no losses.

