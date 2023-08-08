All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence test new Ukrainian UAV on contact line

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 August 2023, 11:52
PHOTO BY THE DIU

Following the tests in the rear, the new Ukrainian SpyGun UAV has been deployed to the combat zone for testing.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Details: The SpyGun drone was designed for in-depth reconnaissance, although should the task require it, it may also be used to adjust fire, the DIU explains.

Ukrainian engineers and designers created the UAV on the initiative of Yurii Holyk, a Ukrainian entrepreneur and volunteer, and Serhii Stakhovskyi, a tennis player and presently a soldier in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The system consists of two unmanned aerial vehicles and a ground control station.

Featuring a modern radio control system with a high level of protection against electronic warfare interference, the reconnaissance aircraft is capable of operating at a range of up to 50 kilometres.

The SpyGun drone has an automatic comeback system, and its high aerodynamic performance makes it capable of gliding along the planned route with the engine off, saving battery power.

  • The flight time without landing – 120-160 minutes.
  •  Maximum flight altitude – 1,500 m.
  •  Operating altitude – 500-600 m.
  • Speed – 90 km/h.
  • Cameras – online course camera and GoPro.

Photos and videos are stored on the onboard storage device.

The SpyGun UAV is relatively low-cost and quick to manufacture, with a simple body design that makes it invisible in the sky during operation, the DIU said.

Advertisement: