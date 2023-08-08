All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians ask people not to burn down military enlistment offices, blaming "Ukrainian scammers" for it

Tetiana LozovenkoTuesday, 8 August 2023, 12:42
Russians ask people not to burn down military enlistment offices, blaming Ukrainian scammers for it
FIRE IN THE MILITARY UNIT IN DOLGOPRUDNY. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF MOSCOW 24

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has claimed that "phone scammers from Ukraine" are forcing Russians to commit sabotage and terrorist attacks.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news outlet, with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from the Russian Interior Ministry: "The scammers start a conversation with victims using standard techniques: they report supposedly suspicious transfers from their bank account, attempts to take out a loan on their behalf, or offer to help law enforcement agencies stop the criminals.

After the scheme is successfully implemented and the deceived people lose all their money, the criminals do not stop. Now they try to push their easily influenced victims into committing a crime."

Details: "Phone scammers" offer a way to return the money, take revenge on the scammers or help in their detention, and sometimes "employ threats".

Quote from the Russian Interior Ministry: "But whatever the pretext, it all ends the same way: with a demand to set fire to military, transport or banking infrastructure facilities.

... It is noteworthy that fraudsters began to use this technique on a large scale only during the last week."

More details: The so-called scammers also directly address Russians with a proposal to arrange a sabotage for money.

Background:

Since the end of July 2023, more than 30 military enlistment offices have been set on fire in Russia. Some arsonists claimed that they were following the "instructions of the FSB" and were carrying out tasks given to them over the phone.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: