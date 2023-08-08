Russians ask people not to burn down military enlistment offices, blaming "Ukrainian scammers" for it

FIRE IN THE MILITARY UNIT IN DOLGOPRUDNY. SCREENSHOT FROM THE VIDEO OF MOSCOW 24

The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs has claimed that "phone scammers from Ukraine" are forcing Russians to commit sabotage and terrorist attacks.

Source: Interfax, a Russian news outlet, with reference to the press service of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs

Quote from the Russian Interior Ministry: "The scammers start a conversation with victims using standard techniques: they report supposedly suspicious transfers from their bank account, attempts to take out a loan on their behalf, or offer to help law enforcement agencies stop the criminals.

After the scheme is successfully implemented and the deceived people lose all their money, the criminals do not stop. Now they try to push their easily influenced victims into committing a crime."

Details: "Phone scammers" offer a way to return the money, take revenge on the scammers or help in their detention, and sometimes "employ threats".

Quote from the Russian Interior Ministry: "But whatever the pretext, it all ends the same way: with a demand to set fire to military, transport or banking infrastructure facilities.

... It is noteworthy that fraudsters began to use this technique on a large scale only during the last week."

More details: The so-called scammers also directly address Russians with a proposal to arrange a sabotage for money.

Background:

Since the end of July 2023, more than 30 military enlistment offices have been set on fire in Russia. Some arsonists claimed that they were following the "instructions of the FSB" and were carrying out tasks given to them over the phone.

