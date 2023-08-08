All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians stage provocations to find out who is helping Ukraine's Armed Forces

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 8 August 2023, 13:18
Russians stage provocations to find out who is helping Ukraine's Armed Forces
Photo: YAMAL-MEDIA.RU

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories are trying to identify citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position, so they arrange provocations.

Source: Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The occupiers continue to carry out measures aimed at identifying pro-Ukrainian citizens who cooperate with the defence forces of Ukraine. For this, the occupiers stage provocations."

Details: Maliar says that the Russians spread fakes about the withdrawal of the occupying forces and conducted demonstrations of the so-called mass transfer of military equipment in the city of Kakhovka and other settlements of Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, Russian agents provoked people to speak freely and passed information about them to the occupation's so-called "law enforcement agencies".

Also, Russian forces deliberately disconnected subscribers from Russian mobile phones and wired Internet operators, and then let cars equipped with special electronic equipment drive through the streets to detect the operation of information transmitters.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

All News
RECENT NEWS
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
01:14
European Commission works to transfer profits from Russian assets to Ukraine
00:19
EU ambassadors in Zakarpattia find out what Hungarian community thinks about new national minorities law
00:15
GDP up, inflation down – IMF head praises Ukraine's progress at meeting with Zelenskyy
23:25
EU close to agreeing on 12th package of sanctions against Russia – Reuters
23:08
Zelenskyy in the US: If anyone is inspired by unresolved issues, it's Putin
22:41
"Historic, not to say epic": Ukrainian Foreign Minister on EU foreign ministers meeting
22:39
Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF
22:16
70 explosions recorded in Sumy Oblast in one day; Russia attacks 8 hromadas
All News
Advertisement: