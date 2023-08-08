Russians stage provocations to find out who is helping Ukraine's Armed Forces

Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied territories are trying to identify citizens with a pro-Ukrainian position, so they arrange provocations.

Source: Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar on Telegram

Quote from Maliar: "The occupiers continue to carry out measures aimed at identifying pro-Ukrainian citizens who cooperate with the defence forces of Ukraine. For this, the occupiers stage provocations."

Details: Maliar says that the Russians spread fakes about the withdrawal of the occupying forces and conducted demonstrations of the so-called mass transfer of military equipment in the city of Kakhovka and other settlements of Kherson Oblast.

At the same time, Russian agents provoked people to speak freely and passed information about them to the occupation's so-called "law enforcement agencies".

Also, Russian forces deliberately disconnected subscribers from Russian mobile phones and wired Internet operators, and then let cars equipped with special electronic equipment drive through the streets to detect the operation of information transmitters.

