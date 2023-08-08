All Sections
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast: death toll rises to 3 in Kruhliakivka

Tuesday, 8 August 2023, 14:44
There are more victims of the strike on Kruglyakivka, photo of Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office

The number of fatalities in the 7 August Russian attack on the village of Kruhliakivka, Kharkiv Oblast, has risen from two to three persons.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "As of 13:18, the number of people killed has risen to three: a 45-year old woman and two men aged 65 and 52 have died."

Details: On 7 August at about 19:00, the Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the village of Kruhliakivka in Kharkiv Oblast. When members of law enforcement and State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) arrived at the scene, the Russians launched another attack on the village using a multiple-launch rocket system.

Two people were reported killed and nine people injured. A 45-year old woman and a 65-year old man died in the attack; two women aged 57 and 60, and three men aged 61, 59 and 46 have been injured. As a result of the attack, two policemen aged 21 and 24 and two rescue workers aged 22 and 46 were injured.

A number of residential houses have been damaged or partially destroyed.

