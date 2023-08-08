All Sections
Russian secret services try to penetrate operation planning electronic system of Ukraine's army

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 8 August 2023, 16:19
Photo: SECURITY SERVICE OF UKRAINE

Cyber specialists of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have blocked attempts by Russian military intelligence to gain access to the Armed Forces' combat data exchange system.

Source: press service of the Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "As a result of complex measures, the SSU uncovered and blocked the illegal actions of Russian hackers who tried to penetrate Ukrainian military networks and organise intelligence gathering.

The SSU's prompt response prevented Russian secret services from gaining access to sensitive information on the actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the location and movement of the Defence Forces, their technical support, etc."

Details: The defensive cyber operation was conducted in cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Illia Vitiuk, Head of the SSU Cyber Security Department, said that the hacker group Sandworm controlled by Russian military intelligence is responsible for the cyberattacks.

As a result of the investigation, SSU cyber specialists found that the Russians relied on the Ukrainian tablets seized on the battlefield to spread the viruses.

They planned to use the accesses and programs available on these devices to penetrate the system.

It is reported that the Security Service has detected almost a dozen Russian spyware programs that were designed to obtain information from the system.

It is stated that the SSU continues to work closely with the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and is documenting the actions of Russian secret services and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Advertisement: