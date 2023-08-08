Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander visits Kupiansk front

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukraine’s Ground Forces, visited the combat area on the Kupiansk front, where he considered operational decisions with commanders.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "We are working with commanders in the combat area on the Kupiansk front. Together we make all the necessary operational decisions."

Details: Syrskyi emphasised the prominent role of commanders in the country's defence. "They can make decisions that are fully in-line with the situation on the spot," Syrskyi said.

He added that not only the success of the operations, but also the preservation of the lives of Ukrainian soldiers depends on their stability and actions. He also thanked the commanders for their courage and heroism in performing combat missions.

