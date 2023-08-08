All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander visits Kupiansk front

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 8 August 2023, 20:35
Ukraine's Ground Forces Commander visits Kupiansk front
Oleksandr Syrskyi, photo: Telegram

Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander of the Ukraine’s Ground Forces, visited the combat area on the Kupiansk front, where he considered operational decisions with commanders.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "We are working with commanders in the combat area on the Kupiansk front. Together we make all the necessary operational decisions."

Details: Syrskyi emphasised the prominent role of commanders in the country's defence. "They can make decisions that are fully in-line with the situation on the spot," Syrskyi said.

Advertisement:

He added that not only the success of the operations, but also the preservation of the lives of Ukrainian soldiers depends on their stability and actions. He also thanked the commanders for their courage and heroism in performing combat missions.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!



Only the latest news, only the facts, only the truth. Follow Ukrainska Pravda on Twitter!

Advertisement:

Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report

Kadyrov's son assaults Ukrainian native accused of burning Quran

videoUkrainian marines post footage showing liberation of Urozhaine, Donetsk Oblast

Ukrainian defenders liberate Urozhaine

ISW on Russian government lies at Army-2023 forum

videoUkraine's Armed Forces use thermal imagers to find Russian mines

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:49
Ukraine's Armed Forces continue to advance on two fronts – General Staff report
19:30
US imposes sanctions on companies involved in Russia-North Korea arms trade
19:20
Group of Russian spies lived near military base in Britain
19:17
Wagner Group registered as educational organisation in Belarus
19:15
Over 10,700 children evacuated from Donetsk Oblast in a year – Ukraine’s Rentegration Ministry
19:13
Moscow Mayor claims 45,000 Muscovites are fighting in Ukraine
18:42
Switzerland ultimately joins 11th package of EU sanctions against Russia
18:29
Main manufacturer of missiles of Russia and his son-in-law get under sanctions from Czech Republic
18:12
General Zhydko, who commanded occupying forces in Ukraine, dies in Russia
18:04
Putin's party nominates namesake Zelenskyy for elections
All News
Advertisement: