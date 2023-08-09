Russian losses in Luhansk Oblast sharply rise: 500 wounded transported to Belgorod

The number of Russians killed and wounded on the Svatove-Kreminna front of Luhansk Oblast has increased significantly; in the first week of August, about 500 wounded invaders were transported to the Russian city of Belgorod.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 9 August

Quote: "Against the background of successful combat operations of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the number of casualties in the units of Russian occupying forces has increased significantly. In particular, the number of wounded and dead servicemen of the Russian occupying forces on the Svatove-Kreminna front has increased sharply.

In the period from August 1 to 7, about 500 Russian occupiers with gunshot wounds of varying severity were sent from the indicated front to hospital in Belgorod."

Details: According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers are sending the bodies of the dead to Rostov-on-Don to hide their losses.

The General Staff also reported that in order to organise evacuation of the wounded, medical workers of the special purpose unit of the 442nd District Military Clinical Hospital of the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation arrived in Svatove in Luhansk Oblast.

