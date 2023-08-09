All Sections
Russians shell Nikopol district 3 times: 18-year-old killed, several others injured

Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 9 August 2023, 07:51
DESTRUCTION IN THE NIKOPOL DISTRICT. PHOTO: LYSAK ON TELEGRAM

The Russian occupying forces have attacked the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times since the evening of 8 August, killing an 18-year-old young man and injuring three other men.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The aggressor has attacked the Nikopol district three times since the evening. They [the Russian army] deployed heavy artillery to fire on Nikopol and Marhanets hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories - ed.].

An 18-year-old young man was killed. Three more people – men aged 21, 35 and 44 – were injured. They sustained mine-blast injuries and shrapnel injuries."

Details: Lysak said the attack damaged the premises of a church, five private residential buildings, two outbuildings, a personal vehicle and several power lines.

 
 

