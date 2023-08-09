All Sections
Steel Border unit destroy Russian video surveillance system

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 9 August 2023, 14:05
Steel Border unit destroy Russian video surveillance system
STOCK PHOTO: THE BRIGADE OF THE STATE BORDER GUARD SERVICE OF UKRAINE

The Steel Border unit, which is part of the Offensive Guard, has destroyed a Murom-M Russian video surveillance system.

Source: State Border Guard Service

Quote: "While conducting aerial reconnaissance on the Kharkiv front, servicemen of the 15th Mobile Border Guard Unit discovered a Russian Murom-M video and thermal surveillance system. A kamikaze drone operator destroyed the enemy system with an accurate strike."

Details: Press service of the State Border Guard Service clarified to Ukrainska Pravda that the incident took place the day before.

For reference: Murom-M is a long-range visual surveillance system equipped with an optical camera with a powerful zoom. "Murom can detect a human at a distance of up to 10 kilometres, and a thermal imager can detect a car 8 kilometres away and people 4 kilometres away in the dark.

Advertisement: